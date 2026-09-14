Sept. 11 stair climb in Northlake raises $16k for Building Homes for Heroes

Southern Denton County residents and first responders had the chance to honor those that lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and raise money for a good cause.

The “25 Years of Remembrance” stair climbing event in Northlake brought first responders and residents alike together Friday to raise more than $16,000.

All proceeds will go to Building Homes for Heroes, an organization founded after 9/11 to provide homes, modified homes and support services to several wounded veterans and first responders across the United States.

The organization has made a heavy impact in southern Denton County.

Veteran and Paralympic athlete Michael Smith and his family received a mortgage-free home in Northlake from Building Homes for Heroes in December 2025.

Before that, in September 2025, the organization gifted its 433rd mortgage-free home to Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans as skydivers and a parade full of local high school bands and cheerleaders marched through the Harvest community.

The event was one of many that took place on Friday as a way to remember the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was hosted by Hillwood Communities and FirstService Residential at Pecan Square in Northlake.

Donations are still being accepted and contributions can be made at the fundraising website.