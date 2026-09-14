Human cases of West Nile Virus mount in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced the fifth human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Denton County for 2026.

The patient, a resident of the southeast quadrant of unincorporated Denton County, was diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease. Due to privacy regulations, no additional personal details will be disclosed.

Officials emphasize that with more human cases being diagnosed, there continues to be an active risk of contracting the virus across the county.

“With five confirmed human cases and continued activity of West Nile Virus mosquitoes in Denton County, we are reminding the community of the ongoing risk for contracting the virus,” said Juan Rodriguez, the assistant director and chief epidemiologist at DCPH. “We encourage community members to remain vigilant in reducing mosquito breeding areas and using repellants when outdoors. These simple steps can help protect you and your family, friends, and neighbors from mosquito bites.”

To minimize exposure risks, DCPH advises community members to follow the “Three Ds”:

Drain : Eliminate standing water in areas like birdbaths, flowerpots and clogged gutters, or use BTI mosquito dunks where water cannot be removed.

: Eliminate standing water in areas like birdbaths, flowerpots and clogged gutters, or use BTI mosquito dunks where water cannot be removed. Dress : Wear long pants and sleeves when outdoors, treating thin clothing with repellent.

: Wear long pants and sleeves when outdoors, treating thin clothing with repellent. Defend: Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing active ingredients such as DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

The first reported human case of West Nile Virus in Denton County was a Denton resident that tested positive in July.

According to the Center for Disease Control, West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease is rare, and is only contracted by about 1% of infected patients develop neuroinvasive disease, but the risk is much higher in older adults and those with lower immune systems.

Municipalities across southern Denton County have taken precautions against the mosquito-borne illness with ground spraying and mosquito dunk giveaways.

For additional details, including local mosquito trap maps and virus facts, residents can visit the official DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV.