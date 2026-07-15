Two southern Denton County mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health will fog a pair of areas Thursday and Wednesday after a pair of mosquito traps in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

A sample from the southwestern portion of Denton County and another south of Argyle tested positive for West Nile Virus, adding to the list of positive samples in the county.

The areas will be fogged Thursday through Wednesday, July 22 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Denton County also reported Friday its first human case of West Nile Virus, which was confirmed in Denton.

Lewisville and Flower Mound have both confirmed two samples have tested positive within their respective boundaries.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Lewisville and Flower Mound both provide free mosquito dunks to residents, but others in southern Denton County can visit a local hardware store.

Detailed maps of fog areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.