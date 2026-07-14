Lewisville to spray after second trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito spraying has been scheduled in Lewisville, again, after another mosquito trap in the city tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Lewisville scheduled spraying to occur in the area around the 900 block of Rachels Court at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the city, the area where the trap was collected is one of nine core sites in Lewisville regularly tested for the mosquito-borne virus.

Lewisville contracts Vector Disease Control International to spray the area within a half-mile radius of the testing location, weather permitting.

Trucks operated by Vector will spray an insecticide that is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and poses minimal risk to humans and the environment.

According to Lewisville, it is the 11th year the city has contracted spraying duties to Vector, which has its own certified lab and technicians.

“By using a private company, the City is able to receive test results faster than if tested by the state,” said Lewisville in a press release.

City crews also regularly walk through and visually inspect creeks and drainage channels to look for potential mosquito breeding sites.

“The city has multiple staff members authorized to apply anti-larval dunks or localized pesticides to curb the mosquito population,” said the city.

Lewisville encourages residents to immediately address any standing water issues on their property to help fight mosquito breedings sites. The city offers free mosquito dunks to Lewisville residents, which can be picked up at Lewisville City Hall at the Permitting Counter on the second floor during normal business hours.

Denton County has had many mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus, but just recently reported the first human case of WNV.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit Denton County’s WNV webpage.