Denton County reports first human case of West Nile Virus

A Denton resident is officially the first in Denton County to test positive for West Nile Virus this year.

Denton County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that a resident of the City of Denton was diagnosed with West Nile Virus Non-neuroinvasive Disease.

It is the first human case reported in Denton County this season.

DCPH did not release any other information on the patient to protect their privacy.

County health officials have seen an uptick in mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus around the county as temperatures heat up.

“We’re seeing more positive mosquito traps in the last few weeks, indicating an increasing risk for contracting WNV, just as we’ve seen in our first human case of the year,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH’s assistant director and chief epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

Flower Mound just reported its second mosquito trap that produced a positive sample for West Nile Virus.

A pair of traps also tested positive near Argyle, one along Hwy 377 and another in the Harvest community.

One of the first positive sample tests of the season in Denton County was over in Lewisville.

To learn more about West Nile and what is happening in regard to the virus in Denton County, visit the county’s WNV webpage.