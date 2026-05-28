Mosquito trap near Argyle tests positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito season is here and so is the threat of West Nile Virus.

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday a mosquito trap south of Argyle tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to the DCPH mosquito surveillance map, the trap is located in unincorporated Denton County along Keith Road, near Liberty Christian School and Milestone Church.

DCPH said it will conduct fogging three times in the area from Friday until Thursday, June 4, and will happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The county advises residents take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting West Nile:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

The first southern Denton County trap to test positive for West Nile was in Lewisville on May 19.

Flower Mound is one of a few places to offer free mosquito dunks to residents as a way to help prevent the threat of West Nile Virus.

To learn more about West Nile and what is happening in regard to the virus in Denton County, visit the county’s WNV webpage.