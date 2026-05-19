Mosquito in Lewisville tests positive for West Nile Virus

It has begun. The summer season brings out the mosquitos and with them, come West Nile Virus.

The first positive sample came from a trap in the 200 block of Highland Drive in Lewisville, the city announced Monday.

“This area is one of nine core sites in Lewisville regularly tested for the mosquito-borne virus,” said the city in a press release.

With confirmation of a positive trap, the city will conduct ground spraying within a half-mile radius of the testing location.

The spring will start Tuesday at 9 p.m., however strong winds, rain and the threat of flash flooding could delay or postpone the spraying.

Lewisville’s spraying is done by Vector Disease Control International, which has its own lab certified lab and technicians. It is the 11th year the City of Lewisville has contracted the company to handle mosquito operations.

“Using a private company allows the City to receive test results faster than if tested by the state,” said the city.

In addition to spraying, Lewisville crews walk through and visually inspect creeks and drainage channels to look for potential mosquito breeding sites.

The city said it has multiple staff members authorized to apply anti-larval dunks or localized pesticides to curb the mosquito population.

Similar to Flower Mound, Lewisville also offers free mosquito dunks for its residents.

“Residents are encouraged to immediately address any standing water issues on their property to help fight mosquito breeding sites,” said the city. “Dunks can be picked up in person at the Lewisville City Hall Permitting Counter during normal business hours.”

The counter is located on the second floor of Lewisville City Hall and residents will need to provide proof of residency.

Residents can also report mosquito complaints to Lewisville’s Sanitation Supervisor Pedro E. Martinez at 972-219-3776 or via email at [email protected].