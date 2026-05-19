Flower Mound FD quickly contains house fire

A house caught fire Tuesday afternoon after it was struck by lighting, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Storms rolled through many parts of North Texas and a strike of lightning hit a house on Barkridge Trail in Flower Mound.

According to officials, crews responded to a reported structure shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw smoke showing from the second floor and the back of the house.

Firefighters began attacking the fire, which had originated somewhere between the first and second floor behind the chimney.

Crews were able to contain and prevented it from spreading to any other parts of the house.

According to officials, all occupants of the house evacuated before the fire department arrived.

The Flower Mound resident is just the latest victim of lightning-induced house fires across southern Denton County.

In the early morning of Friday, May 8, a Lantana veteran’s home was lost after it was struck by lightning. The community came together to raise more than $32,000 for the family.

Back in March, crews from Flower Mound, Lake Cities and Lewisville assisted the Highland Village Fire Department when a resident’s house caught fire during severe weather.