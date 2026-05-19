A Northwest ISD middle schooler is now a published author

A student from a Northwest ISD middle school can add “published author” to his young résumé.

Eighth-grade student Connor Oney of Medlin Middle School recently held a book signing ceremony in celebration of his short story being published.

Oney’s short story, “The Apple,” was published by Young Writers USA in “Stranger Sagas: Tales of the Fantastic,” a book that compiles short stories written by young writers with the challenge of forming a story in 100 words of less.

At the book signing ceremony, Oney signed copies of “Stranger Sagas: Tales of the Fantastic” that will be available in the Medlin campus library.

Oney’s English teachers, Leann Shelley and Carrie Hatfield, also received special signed copies.

Young Writers host national writing contests for schools, helping to turn students’ imagination and creative talent into confidence and writing skills.

For the contests, students get to see their writing brought to life in a real, physical book that they can share with pride on their bookshelf.

For more information on Young Writers USA, visit the organization’s website.