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A Northwest ISD middle schooler is now a published author

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Connor Oney, an eighth-grade student from Northwest ISD's Medlin Middle School, is now a published author. His short story was published in "Stranger Sagas: Tales of the Fantastic." (Photo courtesy of Northwest ISD)

A student from a Northwest ISD middle school can add “published author” to his young résumé.

Eighth-grade student Connor Oney of Medlin Middle School recently held a book signing ceremony in celebration of his short story being published.

Oney’s short story, “The Apple,” was published by Young Writers USA in “Stranger Sagas: Tales of the Fantastic,” a book that compiles short stories written by young writers with the challenge of forming a story in 100 words of less.

At the book signing ceremony, Oney signed copies of “Stranger Sagas: Tales of the Fantastic” that will be available in the Medlin campus library.

Oney’s English teachers, Leann Shelley and Carrie Hatfield, also received special signed copies.

Young Writers host national writing contests for schools, helping to turn students’ imagination and creative talent into confidence and writing skills.

For the contests, students get to see their writing brought to life in a real, physical book that they can share with pride on their bookshelf.

For more information on Young Writers USA, visit the organization’s website.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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