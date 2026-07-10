Popular local Italian restaurant to open new location in Highland Village

Southern Denton County loves Mio Nonno Trattoria in Flower Mound. Now, the restaurant’s authentic Italian taste will be brought to Highland Village.

Mio Nonno will open a new location at 4061 Barton Creek in suite 110 at The Shops at Highland Village.

It will be located in the same building as Ben & Jerry’s, which was formerly occupied by Rockfish Grill.

Mio Nonno will serve its authentic central and southern Italian menu, including wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta and fresh salads.

It will be another location to add to Mio Nonno’s regional chain. In addition to the Lakeside DFW location in Flower Mound, there is another in Allen.

Since Mio Nonno opened in Flower Mound in 2017, it has become a staple in southern Denton County, including giving back to CASA of Denton County with its annual Christmas Eve charity dinner.

The new location was confirmed by the Highland Village Business Association amid a few big changes coming around Highland Village.

Hudson House is the biggest name coming in at The Shops, and is expected to open later this year.

The Shops also welcomed a new Pilates studio that opened in June. A Mediterranean-style restaurant is also preparing to move in at The Shops.

A new rage room concept has been given the green light from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, but still has to be approved by City Council.

Following the sudden closure of The Painted Tree Boutique, a new place for boutique stores has expanded into Highland Village.

The Mahjong craze has hit the city, as well, with the opening of The Clover Table.

Off of land, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and The City of Highland Village partnered to open a new section of kayaking trails along Lewisville Lake.