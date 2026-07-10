Human fetus found on shoreline of Lewisville Lake

A discarded, deceased human fetus was found in Lewisville Friday morning.

Lewisville PD found the fetus along the shoreline near the 200 block of Lake Park Road after a caller reported it around 8 a.m.

After finding the fetus, officers secured the area and began the search for evidence.

Officials conducted an on-scene investigation alongside investigators with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the scene has since been cleared.

The initial report from officials said the fetus was between five and six months’ gestation and was intentionally discarded near the lake.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office will determine the identity and any other characteristics of the fetus.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and details are subject to change as additional facts emerge,” said Lewisville PD in a press release.

The department encourages anyone with information to contact Lewisville PD Detective Craig Holleman at [email protected] or 972-219-3640.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or online at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

Lewisville’s police and fire departments were also present in nearly the same exact area Thursday in response to a suspicious package, but officials said the two incidents are not related.