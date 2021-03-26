Foodie Friday: Mio Nonno Trattoria

When we visited Mio Nonno in Lakeside DFW when they first opened, we thought to ourselves, “These guys came to play.” And we knew they’d quickly become a local favorite amongst our local Foodies.

It’s one of our favorite spots to head for a casual lunch, a client dinner, or even a celebratory team meal out – we’ve enjoyed many a birthday lunch with them! And on the weekends, it’s one of our favorite places to head for a romantic dinner. Sit out on the patio and you can enjoy the beautiful weather, the scenery, and the live music from the Lakeside Music Series.

Over the years, we’ve gotten to try out a lot of their menu and have definitely developed some personal favorites that we’re excited to showcase in this week’s episode!

First up is their Melanzane Parmigiana which is their take on Eggplant Parmesan and is the best Eggplant Parmesan we’ve ever tasted. It’s made with three pieces of crispy fried eggplant rolled and stuffed with fresh mozzarella and covered in their homemade marinara sauce.

Mio Nonno is also well-known for their wood fired pizzas – specifically their Diablo Pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, goat cheese, spicy Italian sausage, and hot calabrese peppers.

A couple of our favorite pasta dishes are their Russia and their Lasagna, both completely homemade with their signature Vodka and Bolognese sauces respectively.

Something new at Mio Nonno you may not yet be familiar with is their Sunday brunch where they serve specialty brunch menu items like Custard Toast, an Amico Americano, and a variety of Frittatas.

Mio Nonno also has a breathtakingly beautiful bar where you can order anything from wine to beer to one of their signature cocktails. Two of their most popular cocktails are their signature Old Fashioned and their Bella Figura made with CasaMigos Tequila Blanco, fresh lime and passionfruit juices, and spicy cherry peppers.

When you visit Mio Nonno, you’ll feel like family. And we can promise that you’ll never leave hungry. So, go visit Mio Nonno this weekend – sit on their patio, enjoy a romantic evening out, or join them for brunch!

*Mio Nonno is located at 2450 Lakeside Pkwy #100, Flower Mound, TX 75022.