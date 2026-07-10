Family-owned Ousley Vision helps patients see – and look – their best

Dr. Audrie Ousley and longtime optician Jackie Elliott have fitted more than their fair share of customers with reasonably priced, high-quality eyewear over the years. And if there’s been one piece of feedback they and their staff at Ousley Vision hear time and again, it’s that while people appreciate exceptional vision, they love pairing it with the perfect frames.

The freedom to choose seems like a simple request. You visit your friendly neighborhood vision expert, browse a seemingly endless collection of handcrafted artisan eyewear, and find the perfect match for your personality, lifestyle, and look.

Then, your frames are paired with high-quality lenses that help you see your best.

But all too often, that’s not what happens at many optical shops. Instead, you feel boxed in and limited to what’s in the display case. And sadly, it’s usually a collection that works well but falls short on appearance and individuality.

“We constantly bring in independent lines from all over the world, often for less money than mass-produced lines. What that gives people are options … and that’s what they really want,” Jackie said. “At some places, customers pick out frames on their own—with little to no guidance. Our opticians undergo extensive training to ensure both fit and style. We keep our finger on the pulse of the latest in fashion and eyewear trends, as well as comfort and durability.”

Dr. Audrie agreed, adding, “You want healthy eyes and top-notch vision, but let’s be honest—you want to look good, too. You used to have to drive into Dallas, Southlake, or Frisco to get the selection of eyewear that we offer right in your neighborhood.”

Ousley Vision in Highland Village has been setting the bar for exceptional eye health care, vision correction, and, yes, the perfect frames, for nearly 40 years. That’s impressive considering just how ubiquitous corporate and big-box vision centers are these days. There is practically one on nearly every street corner and in every shopping center.

Original owners, Drs. Bruce and Camille Ousley, could have easily gone that direction countless times. But they were adamant about fostering an environment where the owners control the patient experience and the care they provide. So they never sold, instead entrusting the practice to their knowledgeable and compassionate daughter-in-law, Audrie.

As a result, Ousley Vision is one of the only independent, family-owned optometrist offices in the area.

And that makes a world of difference when choosing the right eyewear for you.

Most eyewear brands Ousley Vision offers (from moderately priced Raen, Morel, Gigi Studios, and Etnia Barcelona to high-end luxury eyewear such as Orgreen, Lapima, Albert I’mStein, Cutler & Gross, Ahlem, and Sospiri) aren’t available at other optical offices or big-box chains. These and other brands are made in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Japan, the UK, Denmark, and Brazil, where hand-polished acetates, rolled edges, sturdy hinges, vibrant and layered colors, and other features simply come standard.

Most people might think eyewear like that costs a fortune, but at Ousley Vision, their boutique selection ranges from budget-friendly to higher-end customized options to enhance your vision and feed your individuality.

“We can buy pretty much anything and make decisions on what we offer in terms of eyewear for our patients,” Jackie said. She’s been with Ousley Vision for nearly two decades. “It’s a carefully selected modern gallery, and the best part is that we focus on customer service every step of the way. Exams aren’t 15 minutes, in and out. Our doctors take their time with each patient.”

That includes extended and more personalized exams to look for common conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and dry eye. It also means a focus on the patient—from front desk to checkout.

“It’s nice to be local,” Jackie said. “We truly embrace families here; we love helping everyone from children to grandparents.”

To learn more, including links to their many eyewear lines, please visit www.ousley.vision.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)