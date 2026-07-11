Denton Mayor’s Column – July 2026

I am deeply humbled and honored that the people of Denton have once again chosen me to serve as their Mayor.

My hope is that this election has put to rest the notion that one vote does not matter. The final margin was just 52 votes – a powerful reminder that every voice counts and every vote has the power to shape the future of our community.

I could not have reached this moment without the steadfast support of so many residents. From neighborhood meetings and coffee shops to public forums across Denton, I had the privilege of meeting with countless citizens who shared their ideas, concerns and hopes for our city. Your encouragement, your belief in our vision and your willingness to engage in the process gave me the energy to keep moving forward. Whether you volunteered, attended a meeting or simply made your voice heard at the polls, I am sincerely grateful for your trust.

This campaign was more than a political race; it was a journey of the heart. It reinforced my belief that Denton is strongest when we listen to one another, respect differing viewpoints and work together toward common goals.

As I begin this new term, I look forward to working alongside our newly elected council members to foster civility, respect, transparency and efficiency in city government. We will work diligently to earn and maintain your trust, confidence and respect. That can only happen when everyone feels welcome at the table and every voice is heard.

We will not agree on every issue, nor should we. Throughout my years of serving this community, I have learned that thoughtful disagreement often leads to stronger ideas and better solutions. Progress is built through conversation, collaboration and a shared commitment to making Denton an even better place to call home.

Over the past several months, I attended numerous public forums and gatherings in homes across our city. Time and again, I was reminded of the passion our residents have for Denton and the deep care they have for its future.

I was also honored to receive the endorsements of both the Denton Police Officers Association and the Denton Firefighters Association. Every day, our first responders put service above self, working tirelessly to keep our community safe. I am grateful for their confidence and committed to ensuring they have the support and resources needed to continue serving our city with excellence.

It is with a deep sense of purpose that I begin this term. I believe Denton is at its best when we are neighborly – when we look out for one another, stay connected and work together for the common good.

Thank you, Denton, for your trust, your engagement, and your belief in what we can accomplish together. The work begins now, and I am excited about the future we will build side by side.