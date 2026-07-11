Argyle native goes No. 2 overall in 2026 MLB Draft

Argyle native Grady Emerson is one step closer to a career in Major League Baseball.

The high school shortstop, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 draft prospect this year, was selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, giving him the opportunity to start his professional baseball career.

He was selected behind UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky.

Emerson is committed to play baseball at the University of Texas, but could forgo his NCAA eligibility if the Rays make him a good enough offer.

According to MLB.com, the No. 2 overall pick has a signing bonus value of $10.5 million – a large sum of money to turn down at the age of 18.

Emerson spent three years at Argyle High School before transferring to Fort Worth Christian School, where he thrived under head coach and former big leaguer Rusty Greer.

The shortstop put up numbers good enough to put his name in the running for the Golden Spikes Award and to earn him Gatorade National Player of the Year honors.

A docuseries, The Prospect, from GameChanger and MLB Network showcased Emerson’s journey and training routine ahead of the draft.

Emerson and the club will have until late July to negotiate a deal. If he signs, he’ll start his road to the show. If not, he’ll start classes in Austin this fall and work toward a College World Series appearance.

The Rays jumped on the chance to sign Emerson, believing he had the higher ceiling of the top prospects.

“We are adding a player with a premium hit tool and an excellent amateur pedigree. Grady’s work ethic and makeup are a perfect fit with our already strong culture,” said Chuck Ricci, the Rays’ amateur scouting director, in a statement to an MLB.com reporter. “Getting to know his family only solidified that he is our guy. I can’t thank area scout Chris Hom enough for his excellent work with Grady over the last 12 months. We are looking forward to seeing Grady in a Rays uniform.”

According to MLB.com, Emerson grew up a Rangers fan and idolizes Ian Kinsler. The baseball world has come to compare him to MLB All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, who graduated from Colleyville Heritage High School, a bit east from Argyle.

Follow the rest of the MLB Draft here.

Learn a bit more about Emerson here.