Bartonville Police Blotter

A theft occurred in the front parking lot of Tractor Supply during the early morning hours of March 30. An unidentified man driving a white extended-cab pickup truck allegedly cut the locks, cable and boot securing inventory before stealing a new Bad Boy 60-inch Maverick mower and a silver 2020 Carry-On utility trailer. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at approximately $10,999. The theft remains under investigation.

In April, police also responded to three additional theft-related calls, including a commercial theft at Kroger, a report of credit card fraud and a stolen license plate.

On a lighter note…

Audit update: Operation Clean Sweep (and Snack)

A full audit of the Police Department’s evidence room has officially been completed, with teams removing more than 200 items from inventory.

Officers who volunteered for the cleanup detail were reportedly in “exceptionally high spirits,” laughing frequently and expressing “an intense, sudden craving for pizza, tacos and any snack within a five-mile radius.”

Investigators are still looking into why the incinerator room smells faintly of herbal tea, though the department confirmed morale “has never been higher.”