Argyle chiropractor empowering health, one adjustment at a time

Some of Spencer Dupré’s earliest childhood memories were of him occasionally tagging along with his mother at work. Mom was a busy pharmacist, so it wasn’t out of the ordinary for them to be in hospital settings for various appointments. Spencer certainly wasn’t overwhelmed by the environment, and he knew how to stay out of the way while the grown-ups cared for their patients. But as he took in his surroundings, he couldn’t help but notice how no one looked like they really wanted to be there.

Granted, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who enjoys spending time in the hospital. But still … something always felt different.

“They were grateful for the professionals serving them, but no one really walks in or out of the hospital with a smile,” Spencer said. “Fast forward a bit to my freshman year in high school, and I was seeing a chiropractor after hurting my back playing football. The people who worked there enjoyed their jobs. The chiropractor was smiling. As a patient, I enjoyed being there.”

He added, “It’s funny because the first place I drove when I got my driver’s license at 16 and could drive alone was to my chiropractor’s office. It was just a really good place to be. You always left feeling like a better person than when you first walked in.”

Whether he realized it at the time or not, those contrasting styles shaped Spencer’s view of what healthcare should be. It also planted a seed. Today, Spencer and his wife, Caitlin, are the proud owners of Empower Chiropractic in Argyle. They opened the practice in October 2022, the same year they both earned their Doctor of Chiropractic degrees from Parker University in Dallas. And to no one’s surprise, their mission is to partner with their patients, empower entire families, offer holistic solutions that treat the root cause of dysfunction rather than just symptoms, and, more importantly, recreate the experience Spencer felt as a teenager—one where patients walk out feeling better and genuinely excited about their journey than when they walked in.

Empower Chiropractic can help get to the bottom of conditions you’d expect a chiropractor to treat, including neck and back pain, sports-related injuries, headaches, joint pain, and various other mobility issues that keep you from doing what you love. But regular chiropractic care can also address digestive issues, sleep problems, colic in babies, ear infections, and pregnancy-related discomfort.

The secret sauce is neurologically-based care. Rather than focusing purely on structural, pop-stuck joint chiropractic care, Spencer, Caitlin, and their team focus on the nervous system, the master controller of health. Think of your nervous system as the software that runs your body. While definitely a powerful system, it’s not immune to dysfunction. Empower Chiropractic uses state-of-the-art INSiGHT scans to identify trouble areas, followed by gentle, precise adjustments to balance and restore proper brain-body function.

The best part is that chiropractic is for everyone—kids, moms, and entire families.

“If you don’t update your cell phone, it will lag and occasionally not work correctly. The same is true for your nervous system,” Spencer said. “Trust me; I was skeptical about chiropractic at first. I didn’t think it worked. But once I started learning more about it and how the body works, it just proved to me that God made the body perfect. It’s so much more than pieces of a puzzle.”

Giving people a chance to live their lives the way they were meant to has always been a central theme in Spencer’s life.

When he was 3 years old, his mother was in a horrible car accident where she suffered a severe spinal cord injury and was forced into a wheelchair. In the weeks and months that followed, she was told by dozens of doctors that she would never walk again.

She visited between 40 and 50 specialists for second, third, and fourth opinions—never wanting to accept “impossible” as an answer. Eventually, she met a physical therapist who was willing to take a chance and see if they could make a miracle happen together.

With the right approach and a never-quit mentality, she did manage to walk again.

“She walked down the aisle with my stepfather at my wedding. That was a special moment,” Spencer said. “I remember her telling me after the car accident that she heard God’s voice. He told her he had bigger plans for her and that it wasn’t her time yet. She’s come a long way, and we want to share that same solution-focused approach with our patients.”

He added, “Everyone deserves a chance.”

For a brief moment, Spencer said he entertained the idea of being a physical therapist. But there was always something that drew him to chiropractic, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Chiropractic led him to meet Caitlin. It led the two of them to Argyle, where they revel in the idea of living their lives, personally and professionally, with the people who matter most to them.

Chiropractic also led him to a true calling—the chance to create the kind of healthcare experience where patients look forward to walking through the door and leaving feeling better than when they arrived.

For more information on Empower Chiropractic, please visit empowerchirotx.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)