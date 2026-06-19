Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus in Harvest, fogging scheduled

Another mosquito trap in southern Denton County, and fogging is scheduled for the area.

Denton County Public Health announced Friday afternoon a mosquito trap in the northwest portion of the Harvest community tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The trap is located at the intersection of Cleveland-Gibbs Road and Old Justin Road.

In response, DCPH will conduct fogging in the area three times, beginning Saturday and continuing through Friday, June 26.

The truck-based, ultra-low volume fogging will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Southern Denton County residents can also help prevent the contraction of West Nile Virus with the DCPH’s following tips:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

For more information on West Nile Virus and where other mosquito traps have tested positive, visit the DCPH’s website.

The Harvest trap is one of two near Argyle that tested positive for WNV. The other was located along Hwy 377 at the end of May.

One of the first traps to test positive this mosquito season in southern Denton County was over in Lewisville at the beginning of May.