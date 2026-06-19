Community helps Flower Mound teacher whose baby arrives premature on vacation

A Spring Break vacation turned into an extended stay after a Flower Mound teacher had her baby three months ahead of the expected due date.

Flower Mound High School teacher Alisha Bradley spent her Spring Break visiting family in Alabama, but didn’t expect to give birth to her child while she was there.

Baby Loren Bradley was welcomed into the world after just 24 weeks, landing herself a spot in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) because of her prematurity.

Alisha Bradley stayed in two different hospitals in Alabama from when she gave birth three months ago until Monday, when Loren was finally strong enough to make the move to a hospital in Texas.

While the Bradley family was in Alabama, Alisha’s coworker Julie Timms started a fundraiser to help the family with medical and living expenses.

During Loren’s time in Alabama, she surpassed two pounds in weight and was held by Alisha for the first time, a month after she was born.

Baby Loren was flown to Texas and will now be in a hospital about 30 minutes away from Flower Mound.

She turned three months old Friday, has now surpassed four pounds and recently had her breathing tube removed for the first time.

“It was a big day for her,” said Alisha Bradley.

She’s stronger, but still has a ways to go. Timms is thankful for the community’s strong support.

“Thank you for the prayers, donations and love for this sweet family,” said Timms on the fundraiser page. “Between ongoing medical expenses and the added costs of gas and travel, every donation directly helps ease the financial burden on this family during an incredibly difficult time.”

Alisha and her husband, Philip, are also raising their 3-year-old amid the chaos of welcoming baby Loren.

To donate to the family’s cause, which has already raised more than $7,000 of its $11,000 goal, visit the fundraisers webpage.