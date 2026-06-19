The Learning Experience in Argyle eyes opening date

The Learning Experience is one step closer to opening its new location in Argyle.

According to the childcare chain, the Argyle location is expected to open this fall, sometime between August and October.

It is located at 334 Tucker Street, along Hwy 377.

The Learning Experience is known for its LEAP curriculum (Learning Experience Academic Program) and accepts kids from six weeks to six years old.

It filed a permit with the state in January 2025.

For more information on the Argyle location, visit the childcare chain’s website.