Lewisville approves stricter regulations on data center applications

Data centers can now only be approved in Lewisville if they are given a special use permit.

Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance Monday that requires any data center to apply for a special use permit, forcing them to appear before council to get approval.

With many artificial intelligence data centers across the United States facing heavy pushback from the public, Lewisville believes the ordinance gives its citizens the chance to offer opinions on any proposed data centers.

“We welcome responsible growth, but our residents come first,” said City Manager Claire Powell. “Data centers can sometimes consume resources at a scale that can strain communities, and this ordinance ensures every proposal is assessed thoroughly before it is approved.”

The city proposed the ordinance in May when the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended City Council approve it in June.

With its approval Monday, before any new data center can open in Lewisville, residents will now have two formal opportunities to weigh in.

Each application must clear a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission and a second hearing before the City Council, allowing residents the chance to share their opinion at every stage of the review.

“The city retains full authority to impose conditions on any approved permit or reject proposals outright if they fall short of compatibility criteria,” said the city in a press release. “That protection simply did not exist before this ordinance.”

In the ordinance, data centers are also formally defined in the city’s Unified Development Code. They were previously considered warehouses, which were allowed by-right in industrially zoned areas.

Data centers are now only allowed in those zoned areas with a special use permit, and are prohibited in residential areas.

According to the city, Lewisville currently has two data centers.

City staff noted that the newer facility has voluntarily incorporated water recycling measures, while an older, larger facility consistently uses more than 40 million gallons of water annually.

The city is concerned future data centers could significantly strain the city’s water and electrical systems, as well as potentially increase noise and negative environmental impacts.

According to the city, data centers require substantially more electricity and water for cooling and operations than traditional warehouses, raising concerns about long-term infrastructure capacity.

“Lewisville is open for business, and we intend to keep it a great place to live,” said Powell.