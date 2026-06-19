Bartonville Town Update – June 2026

Hello Bartonville!

I am proud to share several exciting updates and accomplishments happening throughout the town this past month.

Bartonville was recently awarded first place in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge Fundraiser competition which took place in December. The award was presented by Tiffany Jackson in recognition of the community’s generous support and our commitment to helping those in need throughout the holiday season. The Town appreciates everyone who contributed online and those volunteers who rang the bell at Kroger to help make this effort successful.

This year’s Spirit Day event was also a tremendous success and brought together residents, families and visitors for a day of fun and community fellowship. A special thank you goes to Andy’s Frozen Custard for generously donating 200 custard cups for attendees to enjoy during the event. The car show was a huge success with over 20 entries. The Town would also like to recognize and thank our Special Event volunteers and staff whose hard work and dedication helped make Spirit Day such a memorable occasion.

The Town is also pleased to announce that Phase III of the E. Jeter roadway project officially began on May 25th. Weather permitting, the project is anticipated to be completed within approximately 8 to 10 weeks. This important infrastructure improvement will continue enhancing roadway conditions and traffic flow for residents.

During the May Town Council meeting, Councilmembers Matt Chapman, Keith Crandall, and myself were officially sworn into office. Following the ceremony, Councilmember Arens was appointed mayor pro tem. The Town looks forward to their continued service and leadership as they work together to support the Bartonville community.

Additionally, Town staff and leadership have officially began planning for the upcoming fiscal year budget. Around budget season, coffee consumption may rise slightly at Town Hall, but our commitment to fiscal responsibility remains stronger than ever. Leadership remains committed to maintaining responsible financial stewardship while continuing to provide high-quality services to residents. Bartonville will continue working diligently to keep its tax rate among the lowest in the State of Texas while carefully planning for the community’s future needs and roads.

Thank you for your continued support of the Town of Bartonville. Together, we continue making Bartonville a wonderful place to live, work, and serve.

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”