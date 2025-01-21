The Learning Experience coming to Argyle

The Learning Experience, a chain of childcare centers, will open a new location in Argyle, according to a recent construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Learning Experience is known for its LEAP curriculum (Learning Experience Academic Program) and accepts kids from 6 weeks to 6 years old.

According to the TDLR filing, the new construction childcare facility will be built at 8761 Hwy 377 S., near the WhiteWater Express Car Wash. Construction is expected to begin around early March and could be completed as early as this fall.

