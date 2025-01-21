Power your body naturally with Sinclair Apothecary

Debbie Sinclair isn’t against modern medicine or the healthcare system. After all, she needed plenty of it when she was diagnosed with Stage 3B breast cancer in 2008—a journey that included chemotherapy, 38 radiation treatments, and 10 surgeries. However, despite winning her battle, doctors insisted that she wasn’t out of the woods and would need specialty drugs to heal her body entirely.

As Debbie looked down at the pile of pain pills prescribed to her, she knew there had to be another way. After soul-searching and many late-night talks with God, she realized what she would do next wasn’t such a crazy thought.

“I was a nurse before all this and always focused on natural healing with my children. But as I went through breast cancer, I was drinking the Kool-Aid and doing the Big Pharma thing. This wasn’t how I wanted to live,” Debbie said. “I visited my doctor and told him that I wanted to get off the drugs and do something more natural.”

She added, “As I’ve done that and focused on powering my body naturally, I’ve felt better.”

Sixteen years later, Debbie is still cancer-free. More importantly, she and her husband, Kimbell, are on a mission to share the power of plant-based medicine and small-batch wellness products with the masses as the proud owners of Sinclair Apothecary in Lewisville. Their lineup of products includes everything from teas, powders, and tinctures to detox bath salts, oils, and various other herbal remedies, supplements, and homeopathic remedies.

These locally sourced, homemade products have been known to boost immunity, reduce stress and anxiety, enhance digestion, balance hormones, and support overall mental and physical well-being. Whether you want to address specific health concerns or maintain a healthier lifestyle, Sinclair Apothecary offers a natural path to wellness.

“My oncologist even said they wished they would have had products like this available when I was going through my cancer journey. We are so glad doctors are beginning to embrace herbal remedies more and more,” Debbie said. “We’re huge on keeping everything as clean as possible, and my goal is to help others who want to avoid a life of living pill to pill. I feel like God has blessed us so much with this opportunity.”

To learn more about Sinclair Apothecary, please visit www.sinclairapothecary.com.

(Sponsored content)