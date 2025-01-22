Wednesday, January 22, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Peripheral neuropathy suffers finding relief with Advanced Pain Institute

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
1
Dr. John Broadnax, Riley Bingham, physician assistant, and Dr. Eric Anderson offer world-class pain care in an encouraging and educational environment.

No one wants to be in pain during the holidays or to start a new year. Sadly, that’s the reality for the roughly 20 million Americans who suffer from some form of peripheral neuropathy. With symptoms ranging from weakness and numbness in the feet and hands to sharp, stabbing sensations, peripheral neuropathy can make everyday life unbearable. What’s worse is that traditional treatment options are often limited to physical therapy and nerve pain medications—which only provide partial relief.

Thankfully, recent advancements in pain management techniques are giving long-time neuropathy sufferers a reason to smile. And the Advanced Pain Institute in Lewisville appears to be at the forefront of it all.

“We just had two patients recently who are doing fantastic after treatment, so much so that they are off their pain medications and living functional lives,” Dr. John Broadnax said. “It’s a great feeling when you can help someone.”

Dr. Eric Anderson added, “For years, there weren’t many options for treatment. That’s all changed now.”

The answer is a combination of performing a sympathetic nerve block followed by spinal cord stimulation for long-term relief. The goal of the sympathetic nerve block is to inject medication to help calm the pain from the peripheral neuropathy. The next treatment is called spinal cord stimulation. Spinal cord stimulation includes a trial for a week to evaluate the therapy. From there, spinal cord stimulation includes a small battery similar to a pacemaker connected to two leads programmed to cover the areas where you are in pain. Before your body can experience pain, the battery sends a signal that blocks those pain receptors and keeps you feeling pain-free.

This revolutionary treatment has quickly become a viable option for patients seeking relief from back pain, neck pain, radiating pain in the arms and legs, peripheral neuropathy, pinched nerves, and even lingering pain from surgery.

“The literature has been so overwhelming positive regarding the efficacy of spinal cord stimulation for peripheral neuropathy that now most large insurance carriers cover it,” Dr. Broadnax said. “That’s been huge for patients who didn’t previously have options to fix their pain, numbness, and tingling. This is something that can change their lives.”

To learn more about the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Power your body naturally with Sinclair Apothecary
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.