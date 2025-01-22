Peripheral neuropathy suffers finding relief with Advanced Pain Institute

No one wants to be in pain during the holidays or to start a new year. Sadly, that’s the reality for the roughly 20 million Americans who suffer from some form of peripheral neuropathy. With symptoms ranging from weakness and numbness in the feet and hands to sharp, stabbing sensations, peripheral neuropathy can make everyday life unbearable. What’s worse is that traditional treatment options are often limited to physical therapy and nerve pain medications—which only provide partial relief.

Thankfully, recent advancements in pain management techniques are giving long-time neuropathy sufferers a reason to smile. And the Advanced Pain Institute in Lewisville appears to be at the forefront of it all.

“We just had two patients recently who are doing fantastic after treatment, so much so that they are off their pain medications and living functional lives,” Dr. John Broadnax said. “It’s a great feeling when you can help someone.”

Dr. Eric Anderson added, “For years, there weren’t many options for treatment. That’s all changed now.”

The answer is a combination of performing a sympathetic nerve block followed by spinal cord stimulation for long-term relief. The goal of the sympathetic nerve block is to inject medication to help calm the pain from the peripheral neuropathy. The next treatment is called spinal cord stimulation. Spinal cord stimulation includes a trial for a week to evaluate the therapy. From there, spinal cord stimulation includes a small battery similar to a pacemaker connected to two leads programmed to cover the areas where you are in pain. Before your body can experience pain, the battery sends a signal that blocks those pain receptors and keeps you feeling pain-free.

This revolutionary treatment has quickly become a viable option for patients seeking relief from back pain, neck pain, radiating pain in the arms and legs, peripheral neuropathy, pinched nerves, and even lingering pain from surgery.

“The literature has been so overwhelming positive regarding the efficacy of spinal cord stimulation for peripheral neuropathy that now most large insurance carriers cover it,” Dr. Broadnax said. “That’s been huge for patients who didn’t previously have options to fix their pain, numbness, and tingling. This is something that can change their lives.”

