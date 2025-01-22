Hopper files bill to restrain federal warrants for Texans

Texas State Rep. Andy Hopper, HD-64, on Wednesday filed a new bill that would limit federal law enforcement’s authority in Texas.

If passed, House Bill 1982 would no longer allow the execution of federal warrants to arrest United States citizens domiciled in Texas without the approval of the Texas Attorney General and the local sheriff, according to a news release from Hopper’s office. In addition, citizens would be entitled to a hearing in state district court before they can be transferred to the custody of federal authorities. The bill is “in support of President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding the persecution of Americans detained by the federal government after Jan. 6, 2021.”

“Over the past four years, the weaponized federal justice system has tormented, bankrupted, and jailed thousands of Americans with fabricated evidence, an army of bureaucrats, and armed agents,” Hopper said. “This bill reasserts Texas’ duty to be the guardian of Texans’ rights against the encroachments of the federal government, and it affirms Texas’ sovereign right to enforce law via the U.S. and Texas Constitutions. Never again should Texas stand on the sidelines while her citizens are systematically harassed and even tortured by lawless federal agencies.”

