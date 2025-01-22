Abbott selects Denton for woman-focused small business summit

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday congratulated 15 communities — including Denton — selected as 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit host cities.

Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summit aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business, according to a news release from Abbott’s office.

“Small businesses are the driving force behind the Texas economy,” Abbott said. “With more than 3.3 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead the nation in small business growth and as the best state to start a business … Together, we will continue to partner with small businesses to help them grow and thrive in our great state.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit offers a variety of sessions bringing together local, state and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants with the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Registration is now open for all 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations. The only one to be held near southern Denton County will be in the city of Denton on Oct. 23, and it will be the only woman-focused summit, according to the news release.

For more information and to register, visit gov.texas.gov/events.