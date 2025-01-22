Lewisville ISD launches survey about 2025-26 academic calendar

Lewisville ISD is asking for families’ input as it considers options for the next school year, including adding time to the school day.

One option would keep the current daily schedule of 435-minute instructional days, while the other would be 445-minute days, adding five minutes to the start and end of each school day. The 445-minute option would mean students would start the school year one day later, end it one day earlier, and it would come with an extra student holiday in February.

Click here for more information about the differences between the two options and to take the survey. The survey will be up through Monday, Jan. 27.