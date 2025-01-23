Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 19 arrests in November, answered or initiated 1,477 calls for service and took 42 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

Nov. 2 – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Dale Earnhardt and I-35W for a traffic violation at approximately 3 p.m. Officers detected the odor of marijuana. The subject was identified and confirmed to have two active warrants. He was placed under arrest for the warrants and narcotics and transported to the Denton County jail.

Nov. 8 – Officers assisted a neighboring agency to locate a road rage suspect. Police were advised that another driver had displayed a gun at another driver during the incident. Northlake officers located the vehicle near Sage Lane in Justin and conducted a traffic stop. Justin PD took over the investigation and placed the subject under arrest.

Nov. 12 – Officers responded to the area of Elm Place and Chance Lane in Pecan Square around midnight in reference to suspicious activity. A vehicle was observed near homes under construction and a male subject was spotted running toward the vehicle as officers arrived. Officers contacted three males in the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. Officers discovered several ounces of marijuana, THC, psychedelic drugs, and two firearms. Two subjects were arrested and one was released to parents.

Nov. 19 – Officers responded to the 18000 blk of I-35W at approximately 2 a.m. in regard to a vehicle slowing down and stopping on the interstate slowing traffic. Officers conducted a traffic stop. The subject stated a commercial motor vehicle was violating interstate travel rules and he was a CDL trainer and knew the law. Officers placed the subject under arrest for impeding traffic – alcohol may have been a factor.

Nov. 30 – Officers responded to the area of Chance Lane in Pecan Square. Several homes under construction were burglarized and breakers removed from breaker panels. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.