Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake Police Blotter

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 19 arrests in November, answered or initiated 1,477 calls for service and took 42 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

Nov. 2 – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Dale Earnhardt and I-35W for a traffic violation at approximately 3 p.m. Officers detected the odor of marijuana. The subject was identified and confirmed to have two active warrants. He was placed under arrest for the warrants and narcotics and transported to the Denton County jail.

Nov. 8 – Officers assisted a neighboring agency to locate a road rage suspect. Police were advised that another driver had displayed a gun at another driver during the incident. Northlake officers located the vehicle near Sage Lane in Justin and conducted a traffic stop. Justin PD took over the investigation and placed the subject under arrest.

Nov. 12 – Officers responded to the area of Elm Place and Chance Lane in Pecan Square around midnight in reference to suspicious activity. A vehicle was observed near homes under construction and a male subject was spotted running toward the vehicle as officers arrived. Officers contacted three males in the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. Officers discovered several ounces of marijuana, THC, psychedelic drugs, and two firearms. Two subjects were arrested and one was released to parents.

Nov. 19 – Officers responded to the 18000 blk of I-35W at approximately 2 a.m. in regard to a vehicle slowing down and stopping on the interstate slowing traffic. Officers conducted a traffic stop. The subject stated a commercial motor vehicle was violating interstate travel rules and he was a CDL trainer and knew the law. Officers placed the subject under arrest for impeding traffic – alcohol may have been a factor.

Nov. 30 – Officers responded to the area of Chance Lane in Pecan Square. Several homes under construction were burglarized and breakers removed from breaker panels. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

Previous article
Lewisville ISD launches survey about 2025-26 academic calendar
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.