Oncor presents Flower Mound with $25K donation

During a Town Council meeting this week, Oncor representative Eric Montoya presented the town of Flower Mound with a $25,000 donation for the town’s Annual Tree Planting Program.

The program, which is part of the Town’s Strategic Plan, sees numerous new native trees planted at a specific site in town each year. Under the program in 2024, the town planted 50 trees of various species at Colony Park.

The donation comes nearly a year after Oncor angered many Flower Mounders by cutting down many trees along High Road. The town asked the company to replace some of those trees.