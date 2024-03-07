Thursday, March 7, 2024
Flower Mound asks Oncor to replace trees cut down along High Road

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Flower Mound Mayor Derek France

The town of Flower Mound is asking Oncor to replace some of the trees that were cut down along High Road last month, something that angered many local residents.

Oncor was issued a permit last fall to remove and install utility poles and transformers along High Road and Rolling Hills. The work was then scheduled to take place in mid-February, and Town Manager James Childers and Mayor Derek France said the town was not made aware that the work would include the removal of trees. On Feb. 14, the town started receiving phone calls about the contractor removing trees.

Childers said the town doesn’t have the authority to stop Oncor from removing trees in its right of way, but he said town staff have been advocating on behalf of homeowners and encouraged the company to replace some of the trees it cut down.

“We let them know that they’re going to have a lot of people mad, but they said they have no legal obligation to do so,” Childers said during Monday’s Town Council meeting. “If we could step in and do something, we would.”

An Oncor spokesperson said the work was necessary because the upgraded equipment will include multiple new power lines, which requires a greater distance from the power lines and any nearby vegetation.

“Oncor recognizes the importance and benefits of trees to the environment and this community,” said Kerri Dunn, senior communications manager at Oncor. “We apologize that the necessary tree trimming was not made clearer to every resident and that more time was not provided to address residents’ concerns. We are currently reviewing our notification protocols.”

Dunn said trees that were removed were limited to those directly under the power lines and those that wouldn’t survive the amount of trimming necessary. She said trees can’t be replanted beneath or too close to power lines, but “there are a variety of low-growing native plants that are compatible with overhead power lines, our team will remain available to advise residents of those options.”

France and Childers encouraged concerned residents to contact the local Oncor representative, Eric Montoya, at [email protected] or 972-674-2706.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

