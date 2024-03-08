Clear Choice Pool Care: New name, same great service

Flower Mound Pool Care & Maintenance has been taking great care of pools in this area since 2004 when it was founded by Bartonville resident Mike Williams.

In 2014, after 10 successful years in business, Mike Williams made the decision to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing in Florida. This move led to the sale of the company to a dedicated team composed of Mike’s son Brad, Bryan Wood, and father-son duo Keith and Kyle Kirchner. The synergy between Brad, Bryan, and Kyle, all graduates of Marcus High School, played a key role in maintaining the success of Flower Mound Pool Care & Maintenance.

By prioritizing teamwork, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence, the company has fostered an environment that not only empowers its employees but also resonates with its valued customers. “We believe that a high-functioning team is the cornerstone to providing a top-notch experience to our customers,” said Bryan Wood, COO and Owner. “Our success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members who consistently go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations.”

Reflecting on a decade of achievements, and a drive to propel the business’ further growth, the company has decided to embrace change and is proud to announce that they have changed their name from Flower Mound Pool Care & Maintenance to Clear Choice Pool Care.

CEO and Owner, Brad Williams remarks, “We aren’t looking at this as a rebrand; we’re considering it a renewed commitment to being the Clear Choice for pool owners in this area.”

Although this company has been in the area for 20 years, you may not have had a chance to try them out! If you’re in the market for a pool care and maintenance company, Clear Choice Pool Care is proud to offer weekly pool cleaning services, equipment repairs, resurfacing and remodels.

Call them today at 469-451-0222 or visit their website at www.clearchoicepoolcaretx.com.

(Sponsored content written by Jessica Kirchner)