Argyle ISD approves 2025-26 academic calendar

This week, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2025-26 academic calendar.

The biggest changes next year are related to student holidays/days off school.

“Based on feedback after our first fall break in October 2024, the fall break in 2025 has been extended to one full week in October,” the district said in a news release. “The only other significant change is the February student holidays/teacher in-service days. Students will be off Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 9-10.”

The first day of school will be Aug. 12, 2025.

Click here to see the calendar, which was developed by the District Leadership Team, made up of staff members, parents and community members.