Friday, January 24, 2025
Local cities to celebrate grand opening of joint fire training complex

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Officials break ground on the John Ashman Fire Training Complex on Jan. 10, 2024. Photo courtesy of the city of Lewisville

The town of Flower Mound and cities of Highland Village and Lewisville will celebrate the grand opening of the new John Ashman Fire Training Complex next month.

The Flower Mound Fire Department began discussions with the Lewisville Fire Department in 2019 about a partnership to rebuild the Lewisville Fire Training Center, which is no longer usable. Highland Village soon joined the discussion, and they came to an Interlocal Agreement to build and maintain a $6.9 million facility on the same property of the current Lewisville facility, and FMFD and HVFD will be allowed to use it. The costs for each municipality are based on the percentage of Texas Commission on Fire Protection firefighters on staff: Lewisville is responsible for 51.6% of the costs, Flower Mound is responsible for 40.6%, and Highland Village has 7.8%.

The new facility includes access to a drill tower and classrooms to effectively prepare for an “all hazards” approach to emergency response including but not limited to fire, disaster management, technical rescue, as well as complex medical scenarios. All three town/city councils approved the agreement in 2021. The complex is named after former Lewisville FD Training Chief John Ashman who served LFD for 40 years until his death in May 2023.

The complex broke ground in January 2024. The grand opening event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 701 E. Valley Ridge Blvd. The public is invited to attend.

