Tom Thumb to break ground on new store at Harvest

Harvest’s grocery store will break ground next week.

Tom Thumb, along with partners at Hillwood and Ridgemont Construction Company, will break ground on a brand-new 63,000-square-foot project at 1046 Market Way, northwest of the FM 407/I-35W interchange. The store is expected to take over a year to build.

The official groundbreaking ceremony will be on Tuesday at 3 p.m., where Argyle elected officials and town staff, Tom Thumb leadership, Hillwood leadership, Ridgemont leadership and local community members will be in attendance, according to a Hillwood spokesperson.