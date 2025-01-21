Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Healing Made Simple: Focused Care Rehab opens new clinic in Argyle

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Dr. Matt Bonander believes in optimizing health through effective education and intervention. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Dr. Matt Bonander, PT, DPT, knew he was onto something special when he opened Focused Care Rehab three years ago. A physical therapist and author with over two decades of experience, his independent outpatient therapy practice was a breath of fresh air for patients of all ages—especially older clients who needed easy access to high-quality rehab services in the comfort of their homes.

With so much going in his favor, it was tough to imagine things getting any better. That is until recently, when his longstanding relationship with Teresa’s House, an assisted living and memory care facility in Argyle, expanded to include an on-site clinic.

The clinic is located at 321 Tucker St. (House 4) in Argyle.

“I was already providing therapy to residents at Teresa’s House, sometimes in their rooms but also hallways throughout the facility,” he said. “Teresa’s House has a wonderful reputation and approached me about strengthening the partnership, so here we are with a dedicated space. I just try to provide excellent care and outcomes, and I couldn’t be happier. The best part is that we’re available to people on-site and from the community, and I can still come to people at their homes or businesses if they need it.”

He added, “We’re actively spreading the word. More people should know this service is available to them.”

Focused Care Rehab provides all the benefits of direct physical therapy, fitness training, athletic training, and preventative medicine under one roof. And because Dr. Matt is contracted with Medicare Part B, he can provide these services on an outpatient basis in a patient’s home or business. He also provides wellness visits.

The clinic at Teresa’s House creates the opportunity to include occupational therapy and speech therapy, as well.

For those who need a quick refresher, physical therapy is anything related to building muscle strength, balance training, fall prevention, endurance building, and pain reduction—regardless of your condition or limitations. Occupational therapy focuses on activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, and self-care measures. Speech therapy helps individuals with memory loss, speech issues, etc.

The goal: optimize your health through effective education and intervention.

“We’ve experienced considerable growth, and that’s exciting to see,” Dr. Bonander said. He and his team’s positive outcomes have led to over 40 5-star Google reviews. “I couldn’t be happier for the opportunity.”

Focused Care Rehab is offering free screenings in January. For more information, please visit www.exercisesimplified.com.

(Sponsored content)

