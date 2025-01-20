The need for blood donors is even greater in winter

Texas winters can put a chill on the local blood supply, and Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive in Flower Mound next month to help address the issue.

Blood donations can slow each winter because of inclement weather and seasonal illnesses. If the community blood supply drops, patients that require transfusions can face challenging delays, according to a news release from the organization.

Residents as young as 17 years old – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate blood with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation, Carter BloodCare said.

“As a thank you through Feb. 28, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a new hooded, long-sleeved shirt,” said Andrea Sign with Carter BloodCare. “These gifts are available while supplies last, so we encourage you to sign up today for the Carter BloodCare blood drive.”

The next Carter BloodCare drive in the area is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Flower Mound United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Road. Click here to sign up.