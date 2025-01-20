Monday, January 20, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville launching ‘Giving is Golden’ collection drives

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Denton County

The city of Lewisville announced Friday that it is launching a way for residents to support their neighbors in need as part of its Centennial Celebration in 2025.

“Giving is Golden” will include four collection drives benefitting local nonprofits that provide valuable support services to area residents, according to a city news release. Each drive will encourage donations of specific item types that are most needed by one or more agencies. The goal of the program is to gather 2,025 units of that item during each collection window.

The four scheduled drives will happen in February, April, June and August, and will benefit eight nonprofit service providers. A fifth drive is being considered for October, according to the city. The current collection programs and the requested item of need are:

  • February – MetroRelief – Tube socks (no ankle socks)
  • April – Christian Community Action (CCA), Journey to Dream, Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas and Communities in Schools of North Texas (CISNT) – Paper towels, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, and shampoo, body wash and deodorant
  • June – Serve Lewisville – Office supplies and cleaning supplies
  • August – Book Drive for Kids, PediPlace and Health Services of North Texas (HSNT) – new or gently used children’s books, diapers and baby wipes

To make it easy for residents to donate, collection sites will be set up at multiple locations around the city

  • Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St.
  • Lewisville Visitor Information Center, 247 W. Main St.
  • Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway
  • Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St.
  • Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St.

Collections also will be held during some city-sponsored festivals and events, including ColorPalooza and Sounds of Lewisville.

To learn more about Lewisville’s Centennial Celebration, go to lewisvilletx100.com.

Previous article
DivaDance celebrating launch weekend in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.