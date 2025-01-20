Lewisville launching ‘Giving is Golden’ collection drives

The city of Lewisville announced Friday that it is launching a way for residents to support their neighbors in need as part of its Centennial Celebration in 2025.

“Giving is Golden” will include four collection drives benefitting local nonprofits that provide valuable support services to area residents, according to a city news release. Each drive will encourage donations of specific item types that are most needed by one or more agencies. The goal of the program is to gather 2,025 units of that item during each collection window.

The four scheduled drives will happen in February, April, June and August, and will benefit eight nonprofit service providers. A fifth drive is being considered for October, according to the city. The current collection programs and the requested item of need are:

February – MetroRelief – Tube socks (no ankle socks)

April – Christian Community Action (CCA), Journey to Dream, Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas and Communities in Schools of North Texas (CISNT) – Paper towels, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, and shampoo, body wash and deodorant

June – Serve Lewisville – Office supplies and cleaning supplies

August – Book Drive for Kids, PediPlace and Health Services of North Texas (HSNT) – new or gently used children’s books, diapers and baby wipes

To make it easy for residents to donate, collection sites will be set up at multiple locations around the city

Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St.

Lewisville Visitor Information Center, 247 W. Main St.

Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway

Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St.

Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St.

Collections also will be held during some city-sponsored festivals and events, including ColorPalooza and Sounds of Lewisville.

To learn more about Lewisville’s Centennial Celebration, go to lewisvilletx100.com.