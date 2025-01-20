Monday, January 20, 2025
DivaDance celebrating launch weekend in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of DivaDance Denton County

DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, recently announced the expansion of its award-winning concept into Flower Mound.

DivaDance aims “to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties and empowering programs,” according to a company news release. It will offer regular classes out of the Shine Fitness space, 870 Parker Square Road.

“We’re beyond excited to grow into Denton County with our 8th DFW location,” said DivaDance Founder and CEO Jami Stigliano. “With owners Marcela and Olga already being vibrant parts of our DivaDance community through their involvement in other DFW area DivaDance locations, we’re thrilled to see them take the lead in Denton County.”

Marcela and Olga are more than just dance enthusiasts — they are community builders fueled by a love for connection, the news release said.

“For Marcela, DivaDance became a way to rediscover her confidence and creativity, while Olga found joy and empowerment in a space where she could let go and be herself,” DivaDance said in a statement. “They were inspired to bring DivaDance to Denton County to share this experience with their local community, creating a place where people could come together, feel celebrated, and build meaningful connections through dance. At DivaDance every class is not just about learning choreography but about celebrating individuality, forming genuine friendships and leaving the stress of daily life at the door.”

DivaDance is offering free open house classes during its launch weekend, Friday through Sunday. Interested residents can attend and learn new moves, meet the team and get access to special promotions, giveaways and more.

Click here to reserve your spot in a DivaDance class.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

