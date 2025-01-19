Sunday, January 19, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Travel with Terri: The Unexpected Inauguration of Theodore Roosevelt

Terri Guthrie
By Terri Guthrie
0
3
Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site

By Terri Guthrie

Can you imagine an unexpected presidential inauguration? That is precisely what happened when Theodore Roosevelt took his oath of office on September 14, 1901. The events that led to Roosevelt’s inauguration in a residence in Buffalo, New York, started at the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. It was at this event that President William McKinley was fatally wounded. Today, you can visit Buffalo’s Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

Preparing for a 21st-century presidential inauguration can take over a year. It’s typically an enormous celebration and social event for dignities and supporters from around the world. Extensive pageantry leads up to the big day with elegant balls, multiple parties, fireworks, rallies, and parades. The inaugural day follows government protocol with the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, and a grandiose presidential luncheon.

One hundred twenty-four years ago, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt had no pomp and circumstance for his presidential inauguration. It was quite the opposite. The ceremony was quickly arranged in the home of Roosevelt’s friend, Ansley Wilcox. This unlikely inauguration was when Theodore Roosevelt became the 26th president – quietly in the parlor of a house in Buffalo, New York.

Step back in time as you visit this historic site in Buffalo. This 1830s Wilcox house was pristinely restored to how it looked on September 14, 1901, when Theodore Roosevelt became the next president. This Inaugural Site marks one of American history’s most intriguing and improbable moments. It tells the story of a young man, just 42 years old and our youngest president to date, who was thrust into national prominence following the tragic assassination of President William McKinley. It’s a story that started with great tragedy and ended with one of the most influential U.S. Presidents of all time. You can experience it all at the Wilcox House, where Theodore Roosevelt was sworn into office, where the modern presidency began, and where a legend was introduced to the world.

Terri at Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

The Theodore Roosevelt National Inaugural Site is a premier destination for regional, national, and international visitors. It’s a place that brings to life Theodore Roosevelt’s inauguration and his enduring legacy. The site is a place to learn, exchange ideas, and engage in civic discourse. It’s very thought-provoking as one begins to understand the essence of the issues faced by President Theodore Roosevelt and how these issues remain relevant today. Interpretive themes include immigration and urban poverty, race and social equality, environmental conservation, big business and labor, and the role of the U.S. in global affairs.

One of the things I enjoy most when traveling is finding little-known historical places. The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site was educational and truly fascinating. Seeing the historical rooms and interactive exhibits gave me a new perspective on the many issues Roosevelt faced during his presidency. When visiting Buffalo, I found countless historic places. The TR Site, as locals refer to it, is just one of many inspiring attractions you’ll find in the Buffalo Niagara region. The area is home to many historical landmarks, architectural treasures, summer festivals, art and performance centers, the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, and much more.

The site is open seven days a week and offers docent-led tours.  For more information, visit trsite.org. For things to do during your stay in Buffalo, visit Buffalo Niagara.

Previous article
Grace in Action: Women leaders unite for community and charity
Terri Guthrie
Terri Guthriehttps://travelwithterri.net/
Terri Guthrie is a member of Society of American Travel Writers, Texas Travel Alliance and International Food Wine and Travel Writers Association. Follow Terri on social media at Travel with Terri.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.