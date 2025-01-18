Grace in Action: Women leaders unite for community and charity

The Prairie House Restaurant in Lewisville on Tuesday night came alive with the spirit of community and generosity during the “Celebrating Success, Sharing Grace” event.

The successful evening drew attendees from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.

The event, hosted by Macy Alex Photography, Giving Grace, and Sunrise Ruby Event Solutions, was a vibrant showcase of art, local entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Vendors Wild Child Candle Co., JBloom Designs, LuvLeigh Apparel, and Gus & Bloom captivated guests with their unique products, collectively raising nearly $2,000 for Giving Grace, a Denton County nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless families.

A highlight of the evening was the stunning display of over 80 prints from Macy Alex Photography’s 2024 family sessions, which adorned the event space. Proceeds from the print sales were also donated to Giving Grace, amplifying the evening’s impact.

“I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my first year as a full-time photographer,” says Macy Muzljakovich, owner of Macy Alex Photography. “The word of the night was collaboration, and I am honored to have been trusted with these partnerships.”

Guests were treated to heartfelt speeches by Alex, and the CEO of Giving Grace, Dawn Shapley. The event served as a celebration of the year’s accomplishments and a powerful reminder of the strength found in community and collaboration.

For more information about Giving Grace, visit givinggrace.org.

-Submitted by Macy Alex Photography