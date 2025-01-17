Friday, January 17, 2025
With bitter cold on the way, ERCOT issues Weather Watch

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for early next week due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the region, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong cold front will bring Arctic air to North Texas this weekend. From Sunday through Tuesday, low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, and morning wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Flurries/light snow is possible Monday night and Tuesday, but it is not expected to to impact travel conditions.

The weather service urged residents to remember to protect the four P’s: People, pets, pipes and plants.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch, and no action by residents is need, but the agency is still monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, according to an ERCOT news release.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System. You can monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

