Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – June 2026

I hope everyone had a terrific Memorial Day weekend and celebration. This month’s column starts off reminding everyone of our annual July 4 Parade in Copper Canyon. This year will once again have all your favorites – burgers, hot dogs, corvettes, hot rod cars, everything you have come to expect. This year will be even bigger as we will be celebrating 250 years of our great nation. We plan on a couple special handouts for everyone (until we run out). So, please come join us early on Saturday, July 4.

The lineup for the parade officially starts at 9:30 a.m. on Woodland Drive just east of Town Hall. Step off for the parade is at 10 a.m. We will have the fire truck leading again this year. So, bring the kids and join us early.

As I have mentioned before, volunteering is a grand part of the history of Copper Canyon. Just as in the past we appreciate those who help us get things done for our town. We have been asked to look for some help. Copper Canyon has the cemetery on Chinn Chapel Road. Several of our original founding families are interned there. The land is maintained by a board of volunteers with limited funds available. They have asked if anyone might volunteer time and a lawn mower to cut the grass area along Chinn Chapel Road, not inside the cemetery itself. Although this cemetery is located inside the limits of Copper Canyon, the town does not own the property. Therefore, the town cannot maintain it. Mowing would only be necessary two or three times a summer. If you are willing to spend an hour or so to help out, please contact our town manager and we will coordinate. Thanks for your help in advance.

I hope you had a chance to look at our new website. The upgrade we accomplished is very nice, if I may say so. There is easy “clicking” to see the playback of the meetings of the Council, Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustments. If you need a permit for a home upgrade or an inspection for construction, here too is easy access. If you see any areas we need to improve, please drop me a note.

We all know our speed limit along Orchid Hill and Chinn Chapel is 30 mph, while Copper Canyon Road is 40. Your police department is out on patrol issuing tickets, which can be expensive. We ask everyone to watch your speed on all roadways as we always have walkers, bike riders, teenagers on scooters, not to mention our ducks and geese. Soon we will be installing RADAR speed signs that will remind drivers how they are doing. We ask everyone to be as safe as possible and keep an eye out for others. We know we can never stop drivers from speeding, but maybe the new signs will make them think twice.

As you may remember, our newly-elected council members took their seats May 11. I asked and the town council approved Paula Castillo as your new mayor pro tem and Nancy Henry as deputy mayor pro tem. The duties of those positions are to operate as mayor should I not be available. I thank them for accepting those jobs.

Council Member Castillo has passed along the following words of thanks that are special to us in the month of June.

“There are two meaningful occasions we celebrate this month which give us the special opportunity to celebrate both family and country here in Copper Canyon,” she said. “We honor the fathers, grandfathers and all father figures who guide and support our families while also recognizing the many veterans whose service and sacrifice have helped protect the freedoms represented by our flag. This month Flag Day was on June 14 and Father’s Day is on June 21, reminding us of the strong sense of patriotism, community and appreciation that makes Copper Canyon such a special place to call home.”

Thank you, Paula, for those words of appreciation for our fathers. Everyone, enjoy the start of the summer in Texas. Let’s hope it will be the right mix of heat and rain. See you at the parade.