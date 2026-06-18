Travel with Terri: FIFA World Cup and the Margarita Mile Cup celebrates everything that makes Dallas special

North Texans know that summer doesn’t officially begin with the solstice—it begins with that first frosty swirl of a frozen margarita.

It’s one of my own favorite warm‑weather rituals, and its origin story is as iconic as the drink itself. Dallas’ history with America’s most famous frozen cocktail is as storied as it is salty.

In 1971, a young and determined restaurateur named Mariano Martinez faced a problem familiar to many: customers loved his margaritas, but bartenders couldn’t keep up with the demand.

His solution changed beverage history. Inspired by a 7‑Eleven Slurpee machine, Martinez engineered the world’s first frozen margarita machine—an invention that not only saved his restaurant but reshaped American cocktail culture.

Today, that original machine sits proudly in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, a testament to Dallas ingenuity and to a drink that continues to define summer in North Texas. The way the world cools off has never been the same.

And now, as Dallas welcomes a global audience for nine World Cup matches in 2026, the city is raising its glass to that legacy in a way only Dallas can.

Visit Dallas and the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee have introduced the ‘FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas Margarita Mile Cup,’ a bracket‑style celebration designed to spotlight the city’s inventive culinary spirit.

Think of it as a spirited scavenger hunt through Dallas’ most creative margarita menus—where visitors and locals can sip their way through icy glasses rimmed with salt, tajin or sugar; taste bright bursts of lime and fresh citrus; and feel that first cold hit of a perfectly blended margarita on a Texas‑hot afternoon.

It’s an interactive way to explore the city during the tournament’s duration through late July, one frosty pour at a time, and a reminder that Dallas doesn’t just host big moments—it flavors them.

Building on the success of the original Margarita Mile, this special World Cup edition turns the beloved program into a citywide competition that mirrors the energy, diversity and friendly rivalry of the world’s biggest sporting event. It feels like Dallas in a glass—bold, colorful, a little unexpected and absolutely ready for its global close‑up.

The FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas Margarita Mile Cup runs through the end of July, giving fans plenty of time to sip, sample and cheer on their favorite teams.

Participating restaurants have crafted limited‑edition, tournament‑inspired margaritas—drinks that look as festive as they taste.

Some arrive in vibrant World Cup colors, others with smoky notes, spicy rims or bright citrus that hits like a cool breeze on a triple‑digit afternoon. Guests can sign up for the free Margarita Mile mobile pass, check in at participating spots, taste the featured creations and cast their votes. Each week, restaurants go head‑to‑head in spirited matchups, building momentum and bragging rights as Dallas ultimately crowns its Margarita Mile champion.

It’s part tasting tour, part friendly rivalry and entirely Dallas—inviting visitors and locals to explore the city one frosty, flavorful pour at a time.

FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas Margarita Mile Cup is a celebration of everything that makes Dallas special: our creativity, our culinary talent and our ability to bring people together,” said Jennifer Walker, chief marketing officer at Visit Dallas. “With the world’s eyes on Dallas in 2026, we want to give visitors an experience that’s interactive, undeniably Dallas and one that they’ll remember long after they return home.”

When I occasionally have a frozen margarita, there’s something undeniably joyful about it: the clink of glasses, the bright pop of lime, the hum of conversation as locals and visitors discover neighborhoods they’ve never explored before. The Margarita Mile Cup turns that energy into a shared adventure—one that invites people to slow down, savor the moment and let Dallas surprise them.

It’s playful, it’s interactive and it’s exactly the kind of memory‑making experience that leaves a lasting impression long after the final match is played.

Participating Restaurants (include drinks):

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee is the official entity responsible for planning and delivering the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience in North Texas. As one of the tournament’s key Host Cities, Dallas will welcome teams and fans from around the world, hosting nine matches at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and a multi-week FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas at Fair Park. The Official Dallas World Cup Host City Supporters are UT Southwestern Medical Center, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Choctaw Casinos, Dallas Cowboys, Daniel L. Hunt and the North Texas Sports Foundation – who will all play key roles in supporting community and Legacy initiatives aligned with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

To follow more of Travel with Terri’s adventures, visit her website and check out her columns in The Cross Timbers Gazette.