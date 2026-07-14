Full Steam Ahead: A-train still on track after 15 years

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is celebrating the A-train’s 15th birthday this year. Since its inception in June 2011, the A-train – a 21-mile commuter rail line funded by DCTA member cities Highland Village, Lewisville and Denton, along with federal funding – connects riders in Denton County to the broader North Texas region. From its first ride until today, the A-train has moved over 5.4 million passengers across Denton County.

“The A-train’s birthday is not just about marking another year of service; it’s a reflection of our commitment to connecting our member cities to the region and enhancing the quality of life for our communities. Together, we continue to build a future with transportation fostering sustained economic growth and opportunity,” said Paul Cristina, DCTA’s Chief Executive Officer.

With a 3% year-over-year increase in ridership this year, a 6th consecutive year of ridership growth, the A-train continues to prove itself as a vital piece of the county-wide and regional transportation landscape. DCTA is also working to improve the rider experience through its A-train Enhancement Program. The program includes an extension of the current A-train line beyond Trinity Mills Station to Downtown Carrollton Station, allowing passengers to connect directly to the DART Silver Line for a two-seat ride to DFW Airport, Addison or Plano.

“As the DFW region anticipates growing from 8.5 million residents to 12 million in the next 25 years, it is important for people to have options to get to and from the places they live, work, and play,” said Cristina. “This also helps those who may never use public transportation, as the train helps relieve traffic congestion. It is a credit to our County and Member City leaders and their residents who saw fit to invest in the A-train back in 2011 so that we are prepared to meet the needs of today and tomorrow.”

In addition, DCTA continues to collaborate with its Member Cities to integrate the A-train into their communities. DCTA is in the process of selecting a developer partner for a new mixed-use development at the Old Town Station in Lewisville and anticipates similar opportunities in Denton to gain momentum in the near future. Readers are invited to learn more about the agency by visiting DCTA.net or following DCTA on its social media channels.

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