Luxury salon concept approved at Lakeside in Flower Mound

A new site at the Lakeside Crossing development is starting to come to fruition as one of the empty lots is ready to be built on.

Cachet Salons & Spa is set to build a new location in Flower Mound after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved its site plan in June.

The luxury salon, which also has locations in Fort Worth and Lewisville, will build its Flower Mound location in Lakeside at 520 Northwood Drive, near FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway.

Flower Mound Town Council approved concept plans for this site in December 2024.

Since Flower Mound P&Z unanimously approved the project’s site plan, which didn’t request any waivers or exceptions, it is good to go without going before council again.

Town Council approved a two-story building to go in at this space, but Cachet Salons will only be one story, which will decrease the amount of parking required for the business.

Commissioners commended the project, saying it has a clean design that will complement the area well.

According to a filing with the state, $2.3 million in construction is expected to start on the 7,000-square-foot salon in early September and is expected to be completed in May 2027.

Cachet Salons & Spa boasts its beautifully-designed facilities will fit in at locations that are chosen because of their placement in successful beautician markets.

According to the salon’s website, a dedicated management team, insurance benefits, on-site cleaning staff and 24/7 security monitoring are offered for tenants.

Cachet Salons will join many big names and local restaurants in the Lakeside Crossing development. The new site is also expected to be home to a Marty B’s Coffee Co., which has hit some road bumps, but should be open in early 2027.

The new site is also expected to have a major hotel, but plans with Hotel Indigo fell through.

Now, the town is in negotiations with Realty Capital about a possible extended stay Residence Inn at the site, but a decision has been pushed back multiple times by council.

For more information on Cachet Salon & Spa, visit the salon chain’s website.