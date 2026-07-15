Science-based testing powers better health at Plus10

Flower Mound resident Yves Lafortune has competed in his fair share of Ironman events, 100-mile runs, and national-level triathlons over the years. And if you ask him if he plans to do more, he wouldn’t hesitate to say yes. Clearly, the challenge isn’t finding the passion or commitment to keep going. As a lifelong athlete, he’s got plenty of that and then some.

That said, ensuring his body can keep up for years to come is where the real work begins.

Together with his business partner, Peter Ermish, Lafortune is reinventing what it means to live stronger, longer, and with less guesswork and more results—not just for their own longevity and performance but for the community as a whole. More than just another fitness fad, Plus10 Longevity and Performance Center in Flower Mound promises that with the right science-based testing and hands-on support, you can stay in the game of life longer.

“I’ve always been health-focused, and using my science background, I have built up significant knowledge on longevity and using data to help people not only keep doing what they love but also live longer,” Lafortune said. “Plus10 is for the serious athletes as well as people who are in need of direction to get the most out of their lives.”

Plus10 is more than just another private gym experience. It’s a science-based testing center that offers metabolic and body composition testing, sweat testing, VO2 max testing, recovery services, progress retesting and optimization, and more. With these testing strategies, Plus10 offers members a clearer understanding of how their bodies function, allowing them to train smarter, recover more effectively, and make informed decisions about their long-term health.

With that comes personalized longevity plans and guided plan execution to build strength and improve energy.

“We have clients who come in from out of town simply to get their testing done, and we have clients who live closer who buy memberships, get tested, train on our state-of-the-art equipment, and then retest. It’s good to have a tangible way to see how you’re progressing with your goals. The reception to what we’re doing here has been great.”

To learn more about how Plus10 can help you with your longevity and performance goals, visit plus10life.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)