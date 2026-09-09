Remembering 9/11 in southern Denton County, 25 years later

A tragic terrorist attack took place in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, but the effects were felt all across the United States, and the world.

Southern Denton County will offer ample opportunities for residents to come together and remember those that lost their lives and those that survived the attacks on 9/11.

The Marcus High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will partner with the Flower Mound Fire Department, Flower Mound Police Department, Highland Village Fire Department and Lewisville ISD to host a ceremony at Marcus High School in Flower Mound.

It will start at 9:11 a.m. at the school’s football stadium.

AFJROTC representatives and local elected officials will offer brief remarks before a flag ceremony, the National Anthem and Taps are performed by the Marcus band.

The City of Denton will host a ceremony Friday at 8 a.m. at the city’s Central Fire Station, located at 332 E. Hickory Street.

At 8:45 a.m. Friday in Trophy Club, the Trophy Club Fire Department will host a brief ceremony and moment of silence to honor those who showed incredible courage during the attacks.

The Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 Honor Guard, Northlake Police Department and others from southern Denton County will host a memorial stair climb alongside Hillwood and FirstServe Residential Friday at 8:46 a.m. at The Arena at Pecan Square in Northlake.

Denton County ESD’s Honor Guard will post the colors, Northlake PD chaplain Pastor Matthew Harding will offer an opening prayer and the national anthem will be performed by Peter Malik, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Denton County ESD.

The department’s chief, Ricky Vaughan, will offer some brief remarks before the stair climb commences at 9:30 a.m. The climb will last until 8 p.m.

To register for the event, or to donate, visit the stair climb’s website.

All proceeds will go to Building Homes for Heroes, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes, home modifications and support services to wounded veterans and first responders.

Denton County ESD 1/2 will also partner with Carter BloodCare to host a blood drive in honor of the 25th anniversary.

Blood can be donated in the training room at Station 511 located at 511 South Gibbons Road in Argyle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but interested donors are encouraged to sign up for a time slot on the blood drive’s website.

“Twenty-five years later, we continue to remember the lives lost, honor the heroes who answered the call and recognize the spirit of service that brought communities together,” said Denton County ESD in a press release. “One blood donation can help save lives. We invite first responders, families, friends, and community members to join us and give blood in remembrance and honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Events to remember the 9/11 attacks began Sunday when leaders from Lewisville, Highland Village, Hickory Creek, Corinth, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Flower Mound, Denton and Denton County gathered for a “Walk of Remembrance” across the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge at 6:30 p.m.