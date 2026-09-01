Marcus band headed to NYC for 2027 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Spirits were high at Marcus High School Friday night as the football team notched its first win of the season, but the school’s band stole the show beyond just halftime.

The pride of Marcus High School learned Friday night it will be making the once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to perform in the 2027 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It will be the 100th rendition of the historic parade.

Marcus band members found out in a surprise announcement during the halftime show at the first Marcus football game of the season.

“This is an incredible honor for our students, directors and community,” said Lewisville ISD in a post to social media. “Huge congratulations to the band on earning a spot on this national stage. We can’t wait to watch them shine in NYC.”

Marcus High School students are no strangers to appearing in the Macy’s Parade.

The Marauder cheerleaders, alongside the Byron Nelson High School cheer squad, performed in the 2025 parade.

In 2023, the Marcus Marquettes were invited to perform at the famous parade, and fundraised their trip to NYC.

Flower Mound High School’s band performed at the parade in 2024 and the school’s cheer squad was selected to perform in 2022.

After the Marcus bands perform on Nov. 25, 2027, both Flower Mound schools will have sent their cheerleaders and their bands to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the last six years.