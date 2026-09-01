Justin EDC/CDC asks for input on recently-purchased land in Old Town

A small piece of land in Old Town Justin is now property of the town’s Economic and Community Development Corporation, and the organization is looking for public input on what the land could be used for.

Justin’s EDC/CDC officially purchased about a half-acre lot of land in Old Town in July, and the town is hoping the community can help shape the vision for the land located at the corner of 5th Street and South Sealy Avenue.

According to a post on social media from the Justin EDC/CDC, the land is about .69 acres and is intended to be used as an open space for the community to gather in Old Town.

Nothing is final, yet, but the board offered ideas of a stage for live music, a grassy area for a picnic, a space for outdoor movies or an area to display public art.

City staff is in the process of finding contractors to clean up the site of debris and heavy brush.

The board suggested a social media post to get some feedback from the public, and assured the project is in its early stages, meaning there is work to be done at the site and no plans have been set.

It’s an opportunity for residents and nearby businesses to share their vision of a community-focused space in Old Town.

Justin’s Old Town has been getting some attention lately, as the city recently approved a master plan that aims to preserve the historic character of the area while turning it into a vibrant, walkable entertainment area.